Scotiabank Increases IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$51.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IGM Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.63.

IGM opened at C$44.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.49 billion and a PE ratio of 13.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$28.88 and a 52 week high of C$45.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.38.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$800.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$806.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.0600001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$197,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,366.70.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

