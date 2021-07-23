Scotiabank Raises CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$26.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.33.

Shares of TSE:CIX opened at C$22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.40. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$14.91 and a 1-year high of C$23.22. The company has a market cap of C$4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 10.09.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$640.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.2392747 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

In other news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.80 per share, with a total value of C$763,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$763,000.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

