Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several other research reports. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Seagate Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.43.

Shares of STX stock opened at $83.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

