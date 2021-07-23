Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.Seagate Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.05-2.35 EPS.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.60.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.43.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

