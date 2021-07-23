Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Crown Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crown in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.10.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

CCK stock opened at $100.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $70.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,947,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,475 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,811,000 after acquiring an additional 797,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,297,000 after acquiring an additional 707,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 4,591.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,180,000 after acquiring an additional 566,575 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.