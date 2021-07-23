Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.39.

PEG stock opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.06. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,154. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

