Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a research report report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Shares of Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 1,208 ($15.78) on Friday. Secure Trust Bank has a one year low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a one year high of GBX 1,265 ($16.53). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,110.15. The company has a market cap of £225.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.