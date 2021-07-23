SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.04

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.04 and last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 1473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

SCWX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.96 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

