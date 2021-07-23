SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,741,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $776,335,000 after acquiring an additional 160,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,845,000 after acquiring an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 20.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,653,000 after acquiring an additional 221,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,825,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 185.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,260,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,792,000 after purchasing an additional 818,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.93. 2,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,742. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.40.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.32%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

