Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Up to $5.41

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $5.65. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 14,317 shares changing hands.

WTTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.99.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.83.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 494,702 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,315,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 179,192 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 260,883 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 78,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Co. grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 78.8% in the first quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,237,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 545,452 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

