SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Sold by Prospect Capital Advisors LLC

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 88.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,000 shares during the period. SelectQuote accounts for about 0.7% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

SLQT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.74. 5,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,068. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

