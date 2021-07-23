SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.66) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.66) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $8.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

