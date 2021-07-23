Sempra Energy to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sempra Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.81. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on SRE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

Shares of SRE opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

