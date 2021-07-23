Semux (SEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $78,189.82

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded 60.9% lower against the dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $78,189.82 and approximately $2.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00022311 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007973 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002754 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

