Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its target price raised by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 277.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $46.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $728.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 3.93. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 164,505 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 155,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 117,621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 83,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 53,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

