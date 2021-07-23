Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Holdings Lowered by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,537 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

