SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. SFL posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 244.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

SFL traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 445,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60. SFL has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $902 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. SFL’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

