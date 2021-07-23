SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $119,000 in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of QAD by 572.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 48.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QAD alerts:

QADA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair cut shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $87.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.71. QAD Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $87.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.73%.

About QAD

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA).

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.