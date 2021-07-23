SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 832,326 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTBK. Raymond James increased their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $646.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

