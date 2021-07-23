SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $131,000 Investment in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Passage Bio by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PASG shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $686.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Steven Morris purchased 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

