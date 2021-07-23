SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,651 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $168,131,000 after acquiring an additional 24,486 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,439,000 after acquiring an additional 202,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 96,093 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kevin Conn bought 5,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $121,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,717. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BHLB stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

