SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,073 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in IMAX by 73.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in IMAX by 11,150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in IMAX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $8,214,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.80. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. Analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMAX. Wedbush upgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.01.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

