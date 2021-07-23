SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,364 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 68.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cooper-Standard by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 21,341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cooper-Standard by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 45,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cooper-Standard by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 38,243 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $411.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.82.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $668.97 million during the quarter.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

