SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of SharpSpring worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 770.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SharpSpring by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.10 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

NASDAQ:SHSP opened at $16.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38. SharpSpring, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $26.78.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

