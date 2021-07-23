Shopping (SPI) Hits Market Capitalization of $26.27 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Shopping has a market capitalization of $26.27 million and $456,111.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for approximately $28.13 or 0.00086744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00039348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00101127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00140440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,535.91 or 1.00334743 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 933,894 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

