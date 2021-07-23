Shore Capital Reiterates Under Review Rating for Gateley (LON:GTLY)

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
GTLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Gateley in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Gateley from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Gateley in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.
Shares of LON GTLY opened at GBX 202.50 ($2.65) on Tuesday. Gateley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 229.99 ($3.00). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 206.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of £238.72 million and a PE ratio of 19.61.
About Gateley
Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.
Featured Article: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.