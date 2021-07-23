Shore Capital Reiterates Under Review Rating for Gateley (LON:GTLY)

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

GTLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Gateley in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Gateley from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Gateley in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LON GTLY opened at GBX 202.50 ($2.65) on Tuesday. Gateley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 229.99 ($3.00). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 206.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of £238.72 million and a PE ratio of 19.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Gateley’s previous dividend of $2.50.

About Gateley

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

