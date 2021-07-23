Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Raised to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GCTAF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.80.

GCTAF opened at $27.70 on Monday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $48.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy comprises approximately 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

