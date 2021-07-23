Silvergate Capital Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silvergate Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 40.03%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

SI opened at $105.32 on Friday. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $187.86. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,974.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $469,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,388. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 27,129 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after buying an additional 46,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after buying an additional 23,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

