Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $107.36

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.36 ($1.40) and traded as high as GBX 117.60 ($1.54). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 117.20 ($1.53), with a volume of 1,901,394 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 7,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £7,901.95 ($10,323.95). Also, insider Alistair Marks sold 900,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £990,000 ($1,293,441.34).

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

