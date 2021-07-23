Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €145.00 by Warburg Research

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €145.00 ($170.59) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIX2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €119.00 ($140.00).

Get Sixt alerts:

ETR SIX2 opened at €114.00 ($134.12) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of €119.67. Sixt has a twelve month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a twelve month high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of -160.59.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.