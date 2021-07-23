Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) PT Raised to $63.00 at Morgan Stanley

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 36,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,964. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.39. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,530.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813 over the last 90 days. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

