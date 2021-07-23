Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) PT Raised to C$5.50

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Shares of Slate Office REIT stock opened at C$5.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.15. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.40 and a 1 year high of C$5.47. The firm has a market cap of C$363.83 million and a P/E ratio of 7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.