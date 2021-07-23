SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15 to $3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. SLM also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.150-$3.250 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.06.

SLM stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.38. 75,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,315. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07. SLM has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.42.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 65.57%. The company had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLM will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

