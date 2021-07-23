SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Senior Investment Corp. is a business development company. It primarily invests in senior secured loans of private middle market companies. SLR Senior Investment Corp., formerly known as Solar Senior Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

SUNS stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.44. SLR Senior Investment has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $250.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 137.41%. The business had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Senior Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SLR Senior Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SLR Senior Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Senior Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the period. 12.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

