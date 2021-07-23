SmartCash (SMART) Price Tops $0.0056 on Major Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. SmartCash has a market cap of $7.95 million and $234,485.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

