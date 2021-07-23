Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Elena Gomez Sells 5,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $347,300.00.

Shares of SMAR opened at $73.14 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $21,848,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $72,230,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,932 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.