Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Elena Gomez Sells 5,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $347,300.00.
Shares of SMAR opened at $73.14 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.42 and a beta of 1.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $21,848,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $72,230,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,932 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
