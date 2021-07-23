SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives $10.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.78.

SDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, July 9th.

SDC traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.95. 87,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,324,974. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.65. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 8,938.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,866,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,133 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at $3,427,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

