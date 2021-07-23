Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Jeremi Gorman Sells 15,239 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $889,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,183 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $2,123,942.10.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 35,472 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $2,185,784.64.

On Monday, May 17th, Jeremi Gorman sold 35,103 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $1,859,756.94.

Shares of SNAP opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.37. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Snap by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 96,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Snap by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Snap by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

