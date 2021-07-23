Societe Generale Initiates Coverage on Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF)

Equities research analysts at Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEMHF opened at $64.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.74. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

