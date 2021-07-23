Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

NASDAQ:SCKT traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.71. 866,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,774. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Socket Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Socket Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Socket Mobile as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

