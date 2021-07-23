Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Downgraded to Sell at DZ Bank

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) was downgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STWRY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of STWRY opened at $11.77 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.22.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.