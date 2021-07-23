Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Announces Earnings Results

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

NYSE:SON opened at $62.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $69.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In related news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SON. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

