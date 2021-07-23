South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SJI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.02%.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 36.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 30,837 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 17.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 338,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.