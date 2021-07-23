South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.63.

SJI opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 903,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 17.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 214.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

