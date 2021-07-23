Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS.

NYSE LUV opened at $51.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

