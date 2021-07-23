Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,630 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 211,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after buying an additional 36,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.27. 4,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,728. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26.

