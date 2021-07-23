Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $344,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000. Rinet Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $44,851,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,171,718. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.23.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

