Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,913,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

