Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 270 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,346,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after acquiring an additional 519,878 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after acquiring an additional 366,601 shares during the period. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $168.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,795,267. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

