Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,290 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 63.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,249. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.58. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $52.43.

